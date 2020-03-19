GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a 44 year-old man for multiple child sex offenses.
Deputies said James Matthew Fortner, II faces the following charges:
- Four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st degree
- Six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd degree
- Three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd degree
Deputies said they began investigating on March 15 and found evidence that Fortner committed multiple sex acts, including sexual battery on the victim, during an eight-year time period.
“Investigators executed a search warrant which yielded a variety of electronic devices that corroborated the victim’s story and Fortner was arrested yesterday afternoon following a meeting with investigators at the county square offices,” Lt. Ryan Flood stated in a news release Thursday.
A city spokesperson confirmed Fortner was employed by the City of Greenville Fire Department between August 18, 1997 and March 18, 2020. He was terminated following his arrest.
MORE NEWS - Bi-Lo places purchase limit on some products amid coronavirus buying frenzy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.