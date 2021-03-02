GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville city firefighters responded to a fire at a duplex on East Main Street Tuesday morning.
Firefighters and police responded.
Dispatch said the call came in at 11:39 a.m.
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the home as firefighters continued their attack shortly after noon
Firefighters said one person was at home when the fire broke out and made it out safely.
No injuries have been reported.
No other details were immediately available.
