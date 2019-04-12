Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and firefighters with the Gannt District Fire Department responded to a tractor trailer fire off I-85.
According to troopers, the call came in around 4:45 a.m. in the morning.
The truck was able to pull off to the side of Interstate 85 northbound at the exit 42 mile marker near the area where drivers can choose to head towards the Church Street/downtown exit or the Southern Connector.
Our crew on scene says the fire seemed to be concentrated on the rear of the trailer which appeared to be hauling apples.
We know that while firefighters worked to contain the fire, the roadway was blocked.
At this time traffic is flowing again, but crews are still working to clean up the trailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.