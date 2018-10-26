Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. the Greenville City Fire Department responded to a call for a home on fire on Birnie Street.
Battalion Chief Michael Marlow tells us that no one was home at the time of the fire and no one suffered any injuries in putting the fire out.
At this time firefighters don't think the fire was suspicious, but investigators are on scene and searching for the cause.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
