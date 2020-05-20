GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Heavy rains poured throughout the Upstate early Wednesday, downing trees and causing severe flooding.
In the City of Greenville, the flooding left two people stranded at a business along Willard Street.
The Greenville Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue helped two employees safely maneuver through the floodwaters to safety.
They say one was trapped within the business itself, while another was in an 18-wheeler.
A flash flood warning has been issued for the Greenville area until noon on Wednesday. The City of Greenville urges residents to avoid driving or walking in flooded waters.
"Thanks to our first responders and our Public Works and Parks crews clearing trees and roadways," the City Government posted on their Facebook page.
MORE NEWS:
Troopers: I-85 open again after downed tree blocked all lanes of traffic for hours
Troopers reporting multiple trees down, roadways flooded in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.