SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Just over a year ago, a bicyclist on Woodruff road was struck by a vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle fled from the scene and a passing motorist called 911 for a body in the roadway.
Clear Spring Fire Rescue along with Greenville County EMS arrived to find Ben McCall unconscious with major injuries, including obvious internal bleeding.
Due to the severity of his injuries, and the distance to the trauma center, a medical helicopter was requested. Over the next 15 minutes a dozen firefighters, 3 paramedics, a flight nurse, and flight paramedic performed several advanced lifesaving procedures, including advanced airway management and the initiation of blood products.
Even with aggressive treatment, Ben’s injuries were so severe that his heart stopped prior to arriving at the trauma center.
Months after his accident, Ben was discharged from the hospital and went back home to his family. His successful outcome was partly due to the incredible team work by the first respondents along with the ability to utilize cutting edge treatments not available in most communities throughout the nation.
Ben is also hoping that renew attention to his case will help find the driver who hit him and fled.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE - Troopers release sketch of suspect in hit-and-run that severely injured cyclist on Woodruff Road
