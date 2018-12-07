GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The US Attorney’s Office said Friday a Greenville gang leader was convicted for conspiracy to commit murder.
According to the news release, Brian Lewis, 24, of Greenville, was convicted of conspiracy to murder a trial witness of the State of South Carolina, conspiracy to assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to possess firearms during the commission of a violent crime.
Lewis was the South Carolina leader for a street gang that the US Attorney’s Office said is engaged in racketeering activities including attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and crack cocaine.
Lewis conspired with fellow members of the street gang in Greenville County and Florence, SC to attempt to murder a witness in a state trial. That witness has been the victim of an armed robbery committed by Lewis, the US Attorney’s Office said.
Lewis commissioned at least four other street gang members to kill the witness and make the case disappear. Police learned of the plan and put a stop to it before any the attempt was carried out.
Lewis faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.
