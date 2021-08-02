GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville gas prices have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.86 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 452 stations in Greenville.
GasBuddy price reports say the cheapest station in Greenville is priced at $2.59 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.15 per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.59 per gallon while the highest is $3.55 per gallon.
For neighboring areas, Spartanburg is $2.92 per gallon, Charlotte is $2.89 per gallon, and Asheville is is $2.98 per gallon.
"According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week's record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season. For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we'll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy in a news release.
