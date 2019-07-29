GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Get ready Jeep fans; the Upstate is gearing up for it's first Annual Southern Jeep Festival to celebrate the lifestyle, a spokesperson with the event says.
Upstate residents are invited to attend the three-day festival that also will benefit a good cause, the Greenville Shriner's Hospital for Children.
There will be a Jeep Show n' Shine with a portion of proceeds benefiting Mission 22 veterans Suicide Awareness non-profit.
The festival will be on September 27, 28, and 29.
To find out more visit their website here.
Those interested in registering for the festival can do it here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.