GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenville County GOP leader Pressley Stutts has died after a battle with Covid, according to a post on the Official Pressley Stutts Facebook page.
On August 13, Pressley wrote on his Facebook page about his decision to go on a ventilator.
"Listen to me please: I am making a decision to go on a ventilator. This is my OWN decision. I trust God to keep me. I ask you to trust Him, too. He IS ABLE, right? My faith is strong that I will come through this. May be days or weeks, but God IS in CONTROL! Patty, I LOVE YOU! Pressley 3, Bart, Cavin and Linc, I LOVE YOU DEEPLY! Remember what I have instilled in your hearts and minds. I WILL wake up from this short rest and be back in the game soon! PLEASE PRAY LIKE YOU HAVE NEVER PRAYERED BEFORE! I HUMBLY ASK YOU. GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU!" Pressley Stutts.
