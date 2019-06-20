Greenville group wants plastic bag ban for the city

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Toys at O.P. Taylor's Toy Store in Greenville spark imaginations and fulfill wish lists.
"I do have some of the retro stuff, but we also have a lot of the new stuff," Caroline Robertson said.
Robertson, the store manager says there is something for everyone.
"We have model cars and the adults like the Legos," she said.
Toys are bagged in paper, plastic and soon cloth bags.
"We have a lot of customers that would come in and ask if we had that option." Robertson said.
"We do have plastic, but they are 100 percent recyclable."
The price tag for plastic bags for the store is about 30 cents and paper and cloth bags are more expensive. The store owner says cloth bags cost the store close to $2 a bag, but the owner says he understands the environmental costs to us all.
"Were seeing a lot of where all the trash is going and how it's affecting wildlife and the ecosystem," Robertson said.
That's why a plastic bag ban is on Jodi Price Hajosy's wish list.
"Now is really the time to do it," Hajosy said.
She's the vice chairman of the Green Ribbon Advisory Committee, which is proposing a plastic bag ban for the city of Greenville.
"The average plastic bag is used for only 12 minutes and only one percent of those get recycled," Hajosy said.
She also volunteers to help cleanup the Reedy River where there is plastic trash swims in the water and hangs on trees.
"While we aren't a coastal community everything we do affects the coast. South Carolina has a large tourism industry and most of it is centered around our beaches," Hajosy said.
The committee will soon present the proposal to city council and managers at the toy store are ready to play ball.
