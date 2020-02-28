GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Need help getting to the polls tomorrow? There's a group of women that wants to help.
The local section of the National Council of Negro Women is host a "Roll to the Poll" event. Anyone who needs a ride to cast their ballot can call 864-901-1889 to schedule a ride.
"For some it might not be a huge deal, but for some it might be a huge barrier, especially our elderly," said NCNW first vice president Adriene Atkinson. "Our senior citizens may not be able to get to the polls as quickly or as easily as the rest of us may.
Atkinson said it's her group's responsibility to make sure no one is excluded from the voting process -- especially during a presidential race.
You can call and schedule a ride any time today and tomorrow.
