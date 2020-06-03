GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for the city of Greenville said the search for a new police chief has been put on hold and Interim Chief Howie Thompson will continue to serve in that role.
"Chief Thompson has shown strong leadership during extraordinary times," said Beth Brotherton, Communications and Neighborhood Relations Director for the city. "He has managed the health and safety of officers and our community during the COVID pandemic. Last weekend his effective communication skills and willingness to stand on the front line with his officers allowed thousands to gather in our downtown peacefully, and without injury or property damage."
Thompson was named interim chief late last year after former chief Ken Miller's departure.
MORE: Greenville's sheriff, interim police chief attend protests, say 'it's important' and something they hope to learn from
