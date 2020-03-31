GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Emergency Management said a drive-thru collection test site for first responders and health care providers was set up at the Greenville Convention Center as health officials work to process coronavirus tests.
The drive-thru collection site was made possible by collaborating with DHEC, the SC Upstate Health Care Coalition, and volunteer organizations.
The site will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
First responders and health care providers will be screened for symptoms and will need to provide proper credentials upon arrival, officials said.
