GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health are merging to form Prisma Health, officials announced Wednesday.
The brand change will be made in early 2019.
In addition to sharing the same name and logo, the combined healthcare systems will share a new purpose statement, outlining a new mission, vision, and values statements.
In late 2017, the two healthcare systems announced they had finalized plans to merge to “create a new, not-for-profit, locally governed health company that will work to address important health issues affecting South Carolinians.”
Officials said Prisma will have the scale, scope and resources to address the state’s critical health issues and serve urban, suburban, and rural communities.
