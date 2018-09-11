GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Greenville Health System announced Tuesday that it will begin accepting patients in transfer from evacuation zones.
GHS said in a statement that it is working with Palmetto Health to assist hospitals and nursing facilities as they transfer evacuees from the coast.
Not only is GHS increasing capacity to accommodate requests, they will be developing plans to enable to best routines and care in the event a larger number of evacuees come to the Upstate and Midlands.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 40 patients were expected to be evacuated, said GHS.
Monday, GHS Mobile Care deployed five ambulances to the coast to assist.
A 24-hour emergency operations center was set-up Tuesday morning. In the event conditions worsen, GHS has prepared for hospital staff to stay overnight.
