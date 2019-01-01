Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning Greenville Hospital System welcomed three New Year's babies into the world.
According to Sarah Moore, Public Relations Coordinator for Greenville Health System, the first baby was born this morning at 1:03 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Davis Blane Cortez was welcomed by parents Steve Maldonado and Zannah Davis. Davis is the families first child and weighed 5 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 inches.
The first Pickens County baby was born at Baptist Easley Hospital at 4:28 a.m. and named Mavric Wilson to parents Daniel Dexter and Nikki Wilson. Mavric was also welcomed by his brother Brentley. Mavric weighed in at 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 and a quarter inches.
Finally the first Laurens County baby was born at Laurens County Memorial Hospital at 6:51 a.m to parents Jarvis Monts and Genieqwa Blair. The Monts family welcomed baby Jayden Monts weighing in at 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches.
Congratulations to all the families and their New Year bundle-of-joys.
Related: Bon Secours St. Francis' first baby of the New Year couldn't wait to get here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.