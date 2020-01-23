GREENVILLE, SC (AP) - Cybercrime investigators searched a South Carolina home in a nationwide effort to track down suspects accused of stealing more than $200,000 from a Florida school board.
Federal agents on Wednesday searched the Greenville home of a man who has been indicted in the scheme.
The FBI has arrested two other suspects in Detroit and Puyallup, Washington. Prosecutors say the crew used a website to trick a school board financial administrator, then used the information to obtain credit cards from a bank that does business with the Sumter County School Board in Florida.
Authorities say the suspects then went on a major shopping spree.
