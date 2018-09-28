GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Wade Hampton Fire Chief Randy Edwards said a late night lightning strike caused a house fire Thursday.
Severe thunderstorms wrecked havoc throughout the Upstate Thursday night, leading to downed trees, power outages, and in this case: house fires.
Chief Edwards said a crew responded to the house fire call on Gaywood Drive around 8:20 p.m. He said lightning struck the rear patio area and came in through an outlet.
Luckily, no one was injured.
But repairs to the home will be pricey. The chief estimates the fire left about $85,000 worth of damage.
