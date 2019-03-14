Baby dolls

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) -  Halcyon Hospice is collecting baby dolls they will distribute on Friday, March 15, to patients at Oakview Park Assisted Living. 

Representatives for Halcyon Healthcare say the dolls just need to be new but can be any gender or race. 

The drive is to benefit patients that are suffering with Alzheimer's or dementia. According to Halcyon, using a baby doll can be a very effective way for a person suffering from these illnesses to decrease stress and agitation. 

If you'd like to donate, dolls can be dropped off at Halcyon Hospice at 5 Century Drive Suite 210 in Greenville or you can contact Melissa Henderson at her office at 864-451-7603.  

