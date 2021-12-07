GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Bon Secours in Greenville announced that they will no longer require their employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Officials announced the news in the following statement on Tuesday:
"Bon Secours continues to monitor and evaluate the rapidly changing information regarding the CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate. We continue to strongly recommend that our employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but will not require it, in our Greenville market. This decision doesn’t change how we feel about the COVID-19 vaccine – it is safe, highly-effective and how we will move beyond this pandemic. We are taking this step to ensure we maintain safe staffing in our markets, to respond to the needs of our communities. Providing quality patient care is our highest priority, and we are deeply committed to improving the health and well-being of our communities."
This change comes after the hospital said last week that it would still require employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Previously: Upstate hospitals update vaccine requirements after federal mandate was blocked
