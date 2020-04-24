GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Health officials in Greenville are working together to develop a robust and early warning testing system, according to Mayor Knox White. This will allow health, and government officials to closely monitor any sign of resurgence.
Greenville hospitals are working to ramp up testing and will continue for the long term future, to identify and isolate trace cases of the COVID-19, to keep the virus contained.
As of writing, doctors say the percentage of positive tests in Greenville is around 10 percent, but they are working to see it in single digits.
Jim Agnew, the CEO of Greenville Memorial Hospital says they are beginning to do surgeries again, since they were stopped due to the pandemic.
Dr. Ossman of Prisma Health says they are developing a plan for patients with deferred surgeries, to safely work during the pandemic.
Dr. Blackstone of Bon Secours St. Francis Health Systems says they are also ramping up outpatient surgeries to allow care to resume for those needing it.
