GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Housing Authority on Tuesday officially broke ground on the Preserve at Logan Park, a $30 million development that will be the last of three newly constructed developments to replace all affordable senior housing units lost when the former Scott Towers Public Housing Community was imploded.
The Preserve at Logan Park is being built in downtown Greenville in the Haynie-Sirrine community.
In total, the Preserve will feature 193 units. 113 will be newly constructed units and 80 existing units at the existing Garden Apartments will be renovated.
The GHS said the complex will provide seniors with spacious and modern apartment living in a secure environment at an affordable cost.
