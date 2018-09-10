Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said dozens of animals from shelters in the Lowcountry will be coming to the Greenville shelter on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence.
The shelter plans to take in more than 60 animals that are fleeing the hurricane.
“We are doing everything we can to provide shelter and care to the homeless animals displaced by this storm who have nowhere else to turn,” the Greenville Humane Society posted on Facebook. “We need your help now more than ever.”
The shelter is already over capacity with more than 200 animals waiting on forever homes.
The humane society is asking people to adopt, and for those who can’t to consider making a monetary donation or giving an item from our wish list either in person or via Amazon. Both wish lists can be found online at www.greenvillehumane.com/wish-list and monetary donations can been given at www.greenvillehumane.com/donate.
The shelter is in urgent need of canned cat food, non-instant rice, clumping cat litter and newspaper.
