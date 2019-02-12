GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Located in Greenville, SC, the Greenville Humane Society was founded in 1930 and is the second largest no-kill shelter in the southeast behind Atlanta, Georgia, they found after looking at their 2018 statistics.
The Humane Society released it's 2018 statistics and had record high spay and neuter surgeries, and an average of 223 active volunteers each month.
The first to start the no-kill movement in Upstate South Carolina, the Greenville Humane Society’s mission is to work in partnership with the community to create an environment where all animals are treated with compassion and respect, their website reports.
