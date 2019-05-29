GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A dog named Champ needs your help after the Greenville Humane Society says he suffered for so long and needed infected skin removed from one of his paws.
A Facebook post on the society's page says Champ likely faced weeks with something tied around his back right leg, causing what they say was a gruesome injury. The humane society says all of the skin from Champ's back paw had rotted away and was being eaten by maggots.
Greenville Humane Society says care and removal of the infected skin has helped Champ feel much better, but he will need to take a month to heal and get ready for adoption. To that end, the society is hoping to raise $500 to help cover the cost of Champ's care. You can donate here.
