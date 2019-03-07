GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society is asking for residents who can foster animals to help care for nearly 40 pets in need.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, the society said adult dogs, cats, and teenage puppies are in need of a place to recover from kennel cough and upper respiratory infections.
If you'd like to foster a pet, look through the available animals at this link. Then, reach out to foster@greenvillehumane.com to get the process started.
If you can't foster but still want to help, you can give to the society's Hope Fund at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.