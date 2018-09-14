GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Hurricane Florence arrived on the Carolina coast Friday morning. While residents were ordered to evacuate and prepare days before, animal evacuations were a bit trickier.
Greenville Humane Society announced earlier this week that they were in need of supplies in order to care for all the animals they were taking in from the coast.
Wednesday, a Facebook post from the society showed dozens of boxes filled with supplies- sent from all over the world!
The society told FOX Carolina Friday that close to 300 donations were made from places like Pittsburgh, California and New York. They said there were even donations from other countries like Germany and Austria.
As of Friday, the humane society said they have taken in more than 60 animals from the coast.
There are almost 200 animals now up for adoption. The humane society will host a special adoption, with discounted prices, this weekend:
- Puppies: $125
- Kittens: $75
- Adult Dogs: $50
- Adult Cats: $25
Because Florence is a slow moving storm, the Carolinas are going to see impacts for weeks to come, and animal shelters will need all the help they can get.
The society said their Amazon wish-list is updated to include supplies they anticipate needing. You can check it out here.
MORE NEWS: Florence weakens further, barely holding on to hurricane status
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.