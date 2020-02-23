GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The second annual Greenville Jewish Film Festival was back downtown Sunday, serving up history and culture on the silver screen along with film and fun.
For the second year, attendee Caroline Fritz has made sure to make to festival. She says events like these help expand horizons and build bridges locally.
"I think that coming to events like this and learning about others just builds empathy and helps us understand experiences outside of our own," she told us.
Organizers for the festival agree, and say they need to offer different experiences for guests beyond the films they show. This year, they added an element of interactivity to it with a mural guests could paint.
"We wanted to promote different arts," said Caroline Warthen, the vice president for the festival. "We of course have the film arts, but we were of course inclusive of different forms."
Fritz enjoys the engagement and the environment the festival provides, and she wants to keep coming back to help them understand more about the world around them.
"To be able to bring my kids here and for them to experience not only life in Israel but life outside of Greenville is really just a great opportunity," she tells us.
Organizers say more people attended this year, and the audience is even more diverse, which is part of the reason why they started the festival in the first place.
"We have more similarities than differences, and that is so important to remember in this climate," Warthen says. "There's a lot going on our there that's not happy, so it's good to promote where we can all be a part of something."
Warthen says if you missed this year, the festival is planning to return for a third year in 2021. Visit them online for more details.
