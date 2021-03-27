GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Another rally in downtown Greenville on Saturday, this one to show solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community after six Asian women were killed in a shooting in Atlanta earlier in March.
We spoke to the organizer of the event, Efia Nwangaza.
She tells FOX Carolina Greenville was one of at least 65 cities in the country that rallied on Saturday.
"When one persons human rights or one groups human rights are being violated, unless the assault is challenged then it is only a matter of time that other groups and individuals will also be assaulted and murdered," said Nwangaza, who is the Director of the Malcolm X Center for Self Determination.
About two dozen community members attended the rally, including Gail Rollerson.
"It takes a small fire to start a big flame and so where two or three are gathered together it can be at a significant impact on the community," said Rollerson, who is a Pastor at Rescue Assembly of God in Greenville.
The rally taking place in front of the Confederate Soldier Statue in Greenville, we asked Nwangaza why it was planned for there.
"It symbolizes the institutionalization of hate and violence in this country. It's protected, it's celebrated," she explained.
During the rally, multiple signs were displayed with some hanging from the statue.
A FOX Carolina crew was on scene as some Greenville police officers asked the organizers of the event to remove those signs from the statue, not all of which were removed.
Nwangaza tells us she was given a $465 ticket after the rally ended.
