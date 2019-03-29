CLEVELAND, OH (FOX Carolina) - After two rounds of round robin play, Greenville's own USA Hockey High School team stays frosty with two wins down at the national championships.
The Greenville Jr. Road Warriors, a DII team, took a 6-3 win Thursday over Wyoming's champion team, the Gillette Wild. The first round of round robin play saw two goals by Colby Denne, two by Quinn Dias, two by Ian Vanderveen, and one by Brendan Moore. Carter Marlowe defended the net.
In the second round of play on Friday, the Road Warriors again dominated, this time with a 5-2 win over the Salt Lake Stars of Utah. Jacob Reid, Josh Frattolin, and Denne punched in a goal each, while Dias found the back of the net twice. Patrick West started out as goalie, with Marlowe rotated back in at the half to defend the net.
The Road Warriors hit the ice again Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. local time, taking on the Northern Kentucky Norsemen.
Greenville's team is also the state champion team representing South Carolina on the national stage. This is the second consecutive year that the Jr. Road Warriors won the state title and advanced to the Nationals, and the third time within five years. The team is also part of the Greater Greenville Hockey Association.
