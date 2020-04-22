GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Greenville wants to help kids who are stuck at home celebrate their birthdays.
The city announced a new program called the Birthday Brigade.
Departments such as Police, Fire, Public Works and Greenlink will drive through neighborhoods on Fridays to celebrate birthdays with lights, sirens, and honking horns, city officials said.
The program is for city residents only, and children must be between the ages of 2 and 12.
Participation is limited and requests will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, the city said. Parents will be notified via email the week of their child’s birthday if their home will be included on the birthday route.
Click here to submit a form for your child.
