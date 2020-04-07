Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning this week, the City of Greenville is launching a virtual concert series.
On Tuesday, the city's Events and Cultural Affairs Department announced the launch of Sound Check.
The free weekly series will stream live on Facebook every Thursday and Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Organizers say the series will feature local artists from Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive and Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays.
The following concerts are scheduled through May 1:
- Thursday, April 9 - Brooks Dixon
- Friday, April 10 - J-E-T
- Thursday, April 16 – J. Stephens of Howl in the Valley
- Friday, April 17 – Kami Ocean & the Rhythm
- Thursday, April 23 – Off the Wall
- Friday, April 24 – Greenville Jazz Collective
- Thursday, April 30 – Vilai Harrington
- Friday, May 1 – Nathan Angelo
“We recognize that these are challenging times for the Greenville community,” said Angie Prosser, Director of Events and Cultural Affairs. “While we may be physically separated, our hope is to connect socially, sharing the talents of local musicians and bringing joy and entertainment to everyone at home.”
All concerts will livestream on Facebook @Gvilleevents.
