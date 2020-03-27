GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville city and county leaders are coming together today to discuss the local response to the coronavirus.
Mayor Knox White is hosting the joint meeting at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center to discuss what steps have been taken so far and what should come next.
Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven is expected to attend along with the Greenville County Emergency Management director, a spokesperson from Prisma Health and the regional DHEC director.
City spokesperson Beth Brotherton told FOX Carolina the plan is to have this meeting on a regular basis to keep the public informed.
