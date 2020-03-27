Downtown Greenville - Generic

A view of the Reedy River, the Peace Center, and downtown Greenville (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 6, 2019)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville city and county leaders are coming together today to discuss the local response to the coronavirus.

Mayor Knox White is hosting the joint meeting at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center to discuss what steps have been taken so far and what should come next.

Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven is expected to attend along with the Greenville County Emergency Management director, a spokesperson from Prisma Health and the regional DHEC director.

City spokesperson Beth Brotherton told FOX Carolina the plan is to have this meeting on a regular basis to keep the public informed.

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.