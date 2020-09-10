GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that a 22-year-old Greenville man had been arrested on charges for sex offenses and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Wilson said Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested Jaron Butler on Wednesday.
Investigators accused Butler of engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as well as encouraging a minor to produce and send files of child sexual abuse material, which is the new legal name of child pornography.
Butler is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree.
Wilson’s office will prosecute the case.
