Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has been arrested after the South Carolina Department of Revenue says he failed to pay taxes on more than $1 million in sales.
Luai Mohammad Zoheir Jridi, operator of VaporWize in Greenville, reported sales from 2015 through 2018 of $178,801. The DOR disputes this claim saying his actual sales amounted to $1,214,727.
According to arrest warrants, by misreporting his sales, Jridi evaded paying a total of $60,556 in state sales tax.
Jridi is charged with four counts of tax evasion.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count, plus the cost of prosecution.
He is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
