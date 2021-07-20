GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police arrested a Greenville man Sunday accused of possessing child sex abuse material, according to a release from the Office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
According to the release, investigators received a tip from the CyberTip line that led to the arrest of 25-year-old Brandon Mark Williamson.
Williamson is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Wilson's office.
The Attorney General says that the charge against Williamson carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
