COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Greenville man on 10 charges relating to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to a release from the AG.
According to the release, 48-year-old Cleveland Douglas Whitfield is accused of possessing and distributing multiple files of child sex abuse material.
Whitfield was arrested on April 27 and is charged with four counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the release.
The AG says that all 10 charges are punishable by up to 10 years of prison on each count.
