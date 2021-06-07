GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that investigators arrested a Greenville man in connection with the death of a woman that they believe took place in late May.
The sheriff's office says that 33-year-old Keith Layne Camden is accused of murdering Stephanie Bridgeman. Deputies say they believe that the incident occurred on May 24 along Fork Shoals Rd.
GSCO says that Camden used an object to cause blunt force trauma to Bridgeman's head, causing her death. Deputies say that it is believed that Bridgeman was placed in a camper and moved to a property along White Rd. in Piedmont after her death.
Deputies say that Bridgeman's body was not discovered until May 29 after the sheriff's office received a tip.
GCSO says that Camden's motive is unclear but investigators have learned that he and the victim were familiar with each other.
Keith Camden was arrested on Friday and charged with murder, according to GCSO.
The sheriff's office confirmed that Camden is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
