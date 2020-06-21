GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A pedestrian has passed away after being struck by a vehicle along Anderson Road in Greenville County.
The coroner says Keith Scott, 59, was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north.
Greenville County EMS, Parker Fire Department, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
This case is actively being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
