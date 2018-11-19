Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill was called to the scene of a fatal accident that killed a man on Laurens Road.
Dill says that the victim, identified as Davoloin Antellis Nance, who turned 36 on the same day, died after driving his vehicle off the right side of the road.
The coroners office says Nance was traveling on Laurens Road in the direction of East North Street heading towards Washington Street when he went off the right side of the road and struck a building located at 110 Laurens Road.
Officials say Nance was unrestrained, and as a result, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.
The Greenville Police Department and Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating.
