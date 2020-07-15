GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a 21-year-old Greenville man is facing ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Chase Allen Perry was arrested after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was reportedly in possession of, and distributed, files of child sexual abuse material.
Perry was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The 21-year-old has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Each offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
AG Wilson stresses that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville Co. Schools respond to McMaster's call for a return to in-person five-day instruction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.