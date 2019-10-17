Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has received 30 days in jail after he pleaded guilty in court to a road rage incident that sent a 13-year-old child to the hospital.
On Thursday, 56-year-old Norman Earl Gardner Jr stood before a judge in a Greenville County court to face charges of reckless driving stemming from a crash on September 18.
Police said the traffic unit’s investigation revealed that Gardner’s PT Cruiser was traveling around 75 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone when he hit the sidewalk, then struck Welfred Hallens. The car continued to strike a utility pole, snapping it, and then came to rest a short distance away.
An attorney for Hallens' family spoke to the court about the boy's injuries. According to the family's attorney, Welfred has suffered a broken neck, back, arm, both knee caps, some ribs, and had a brain bleed. The family's attorney also added that it wasn't just Welfred who suffered, but also his 9-year-old sister who witnessed the accident from feet away and ran for help.
The judge told Gardner that in his 23 years on the bench, this was the first case of road rage he's had to oversee. He went on to tell Gardner that if Hallens does not recover and succumbs to his injuries, that he could be charged with more serious crimes.
The judge concluded by sentencing Gardner to 30 days in jail.
The city of Greenville reacted to the sentence on Thursday, releasing this statement to the media:
While a 30-day sentence is inadequate in light of the facts of the case and the devastating injuries to the victim, it is the maximum sentence available within the existing code of law and therefore is certainly the appropriate one in this case. Greenville Police Department Officer Thomas Moore and the Selective Enforcement Reconstruction Unit conducted an exceptional investigation, without which this outcome would not have been possible.
(1) comment
I think he should get more than 30 days. Also, I am sure he will face a very large law suit.
