GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced Thursday that a Greenville man was headed to prison for multiple child sex crimes.
Eric Peterson, 38, was convicted of four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree on Wednesday. The judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison.
Peterson sexually abused a child between 2012 and 2015 in Greer. The abuse began when the girl was 10 and ended when she was 13. The victim reported the abuse in 2016 and Greer police began investigating.
When Peterson is released from prison, he will be placed on lifetime GPS monitoring and must register as a sex offender in South Carolina, Wilkins said.
