GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Thursday Tristian Xavier-Marian Cummings was headed to prison after he was found guilty of murder, burglary, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The judge sentenced Cummings to 35 years in prison.
The killing happened in the early morning hours of March 6, 2016.
Wilkins said Cummings and another man, Simeon Williams, forced their way into Jeryl White’s home on Burgess Avenue in Greenville with the intent to rob him. White and his girlfriend found spots to hide in the home and called 911. White’s hiding spot was inside a bathroom. Cummings fired a .45-caliber pistol through the door of the bathroom, striking White in the neck and shoulder. Cumming then entered the bathroom, demanded money, and shot White a second time.
Greenville County deputies arrived within three minutes and found both Cummings and Williams in the home, along with the victims, Wilkins said.
Wilkins said part of the burglary and shooting were also captured on 911 call recordings and used as evidence in the trial.
