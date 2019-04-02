GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a Greenville man is headed to prison after a deadly 2015 shooting at the Greenville Community Center.
The judge sentenced Kunta Kinte Kirksey,42, to 35 years in prison after he pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge.
Kirksey shot Alex Paden, 24, multiple times on March 8, 2015 at the community center after a heated argument between the two men about a missing cell phone. Paden was about 40-feet from Kirksey, was unarmed and walking to his car when Kirksey began firing.
Juveniles who witnessed the shooting said Paden was also shot in the head after the fell to the ground.
