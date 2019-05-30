GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A senior living community in Greenville has asked for the community’s help making one resident’s 100th birthday wish come true.
Brookdale Southpointe Drive shared a photo of Ralph on Facebook on May 24.
In the photo, Ralph is holding a sign announcing he will be turning 100 on June 18 and will be marking the occasion by skydiving.
Ralph is also hoping to receive 100 birthday cards to mark the big day.
Brookdale is hoping people will see Ralph’s request and send him cards at the following address:
Brookdale Southpointe Drive
23 Southpointe Dr
Greenville, SC, 29607
