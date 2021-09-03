- By MICHELLE LIU Associated Press/Report for America
ASHVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - This week marks one year since Jose Rivera went missing.
To this day, Greenville Police detectives are still working to find him. And his wife of 15 years is looking for answers.
Nanette Rivera says her husband was smart and always generous to her. However, she says there are some things that just aren't adding up when it comes to his disappearance.
"I just want to know what happened to him," said Nanette.
Police say they received a missing persons report for Jose on September 13, 2020. However, they believe he has been missing since August 31, 2020. Nanette and police say he recently moved from Asheville before he disappeared.
"He got evicted and said he was going to start over in Greenville. He called me at 10 o'clock in the morning, everything was fine. He got there safely. I called him back around 5 p.m. He was chocking. He never said one word," Nanette said.
That's when Nanette says she knew something was wrong. So, she called the police.
When detectives looked into it, they say his cellphone records show Jose last spoke to another individual, besides Nanette, before he went missing. After interviewing this person, it didn't result in any new leads.
Nanette wants police to look more into the case.
"I want them to go back and talk to that drug dealer because, I mean, if I were a detective, I wouldn't just say, 'Oh, ok,'" Nanette said, "I would go back and keep pounding that guy."
Nanette says she believes the subject lied to police about the conversation with her husband.
Police have no new information to report to this day. And Nanette remains unsettled.
"He's never contacted me. And he's never used his bank account since that day," said Nanette.
Nanette says Jose did struggle with drugs and mental health issues, but he would always call her when he was in trouble. That's why they lived in separate apartments. She hopes he's still out there, somewhere, alive. She worries something bad happened to to him.
"He wouldn't just disappear off the face of the earth. I was the only person he had. And he's my only person," said Nanette, "I just want to say I love you, Jose. That's it."
She says she feels she'll never have closure.
Greenville Police say detectives are still working to identify and locate others who may have had contact with Rivera in those final days before he vanished.
Jose is described as 5'7 and 150 pounds with long, brown, curly hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
