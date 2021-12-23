A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.
Greenville man meets long-lost son for the first time
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man met his son for the first time at an Upstate hotel.
Douglas Nguyen grew up in Vietnam. He never knew his father, or if his father was even alive.
For years, he searched. And with a little help from Ancestry DNA, he found out his father lives in Greenville. So, he flew his wife and daughter from New Mexico to meet him, just in time for Christmas.
Here's the back story: Nguyen says his parents were in a brief relationship while his dad served in Vietnam back in the 70s. When his father was transferred, that's when Douglas' mom realized she was pregnant. Douglas says he never knew why he looked different from the other children in his hometown, with darker skin and curly hair.
"I was born and raised in Vietnam. And I looked a lot different than the rest of the kids in Vietnam," Nguyen said, "And I got bullied a lot. So, I hoped my dad was there."
Nguyen teared up thinking about it. He knew very little about his dad.
"I didn't know what my dad's full name is. I only knew that his name is Bob," said .
Nguyen eventually moved to the states with his wife. Ancestry DNA led him to his cousins. His cousins led him to his father, Bobby James Irving. When Nguyen called his dad, Irving couldn't believe it. After getting a DNA test, they planned to meet.
"It has been almost four months," Nguyen said, "And we've been looking forward to this moment. And it's finally here."
For Irving, the moment was unreal.
"Just to know that he put in that much effort to find me; that made me very happy, because I had no clue," said Irving.
Irving had clue he had a son but now that they've found each other, he doesn't want to lose any more time.
"I just want to get to know him," Irving said, "I want to find out his likes and dislikes."
Irving has another two daughters and a son, but he's got a lot more love to give.
"I want him to like me. And we'll see what we can do together," said Irving.
Both men were overwhelmed, but Nguyen and Irving say this is the best Christmas present they could have asked for.
"Sometimes, in life, I think it's impossible, but it's here," said Nguyen, "So, I guess, nothing is impossible if you really want it—if you want it bad. You put your heart and soul in it. And it will happen."
Douglas says he will spend the holiday weekend getting to know his extended family at a big party. His father will fly back with him. And he plans to take a vacation to Las Vegas, next year, with his old man for he and his wife's 23rd anniversary.
