GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced Tuesday that a 56-year-old Greenville man pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a 2018 shooting that left his brother, and roommate, dead.
A press release from Wilkins' office says on February 26, 2018 Alim Muhammad Banks and his brother, William McKinney, were in an argument that quickly turned physical.
According to evidence presented, Banks told a witness to call the police because he 'was about to kill' the victim. Soon after, officials say Banks shot McKinney in the chest with a Ruger .380.
Banks admitted to several witnesses and Greenville County deputies that he shot his brother.
Wilkins says Banks pled guilty before a judge and received an 18 year active sentence.
